9. Dive on Pemba Island, Tanzania

The experts at Deeper Africa know how to plan a sunny escape to the Tanzanian island of Pemba, where tropical, white-sand beaches and offbeat adventures await. Set in the heart of the Zanzibar archipelago, the island’s warmest months occur from January to March (the average is around 90° F). The secluded island is best enjoyed during a stay at Manta Resort, a partially underwater retreat set on a three-story, floating structure. Though kayaking, kiteboarding, and sandbank safaris are all on the adventure menu, divers will relish suiting up to explore the island’s untouched coral reefs in the warm azure waters. Sightings of bottlenose dolphins, butterflyfish, and sea stars await.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!