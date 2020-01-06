When people make their New Year’s resolutions, they typically focus on breaking a bad habit, accomplishing a major personal or professional goal, or simply improving their life in general over the next twelve months ahead. But this January doesn’t just mark the start of a new year—it also represents the beginning of a whole new decade. And if you’re anything like us, that hopefully translates to a decade brimming with epic adventures and unforgettable travels. To ring in the New Year, we compiled a collection of some of the top adventure travel ideas for 2020.

While all are geared toward the bold, some prove to be more daring than others. From soft adventure ideas here in the U.S. (like kayaking through South Florida’s expansive river network) to adrenaline-fueled exploits in faraway lands (like cage diving with sharks in South Africa), there’s something suited for every type of holidaymaker.

So what are you waiting for? Take a peek at some of the destinations and adventures outlined below to see which ones catch your eye. Then, pack your bags and set out to make 2020 your most adventurous year yet.

