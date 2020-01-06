1. Explore Underwater Wonders in Fiji

Turtle Island, Fiji

Turtle Island is a 500-acre private island nestled among Fiji’s Yasawa archipelago. With just 14 beachfront villas (known as bures), privacy is paramount. Here, thrill-seekers can spend their days on guided hikes across the sustainable island’s lush landscapes, horseback riding through the eco-sanctuary, or soaking up the sun on its 10 private beaches. But Turtle Island’s best excursions are of the aquatic variety. Fiji is known as the “Soft Coral Capital of The World” and is home to unparalleled marine biodiversity. Snorkel alongside 1,000 species of fish, scuba dive past several hundred types of coral and sponges, or partake in a variety of other watersports like windsurfing, kayaking, or standup paddleboarding in the Blue Lagoon.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!