10. Go on an African Safari in the Linyanti Reserve

Botswana, Africa

If experiencing an authentic African safari is on your lifetime bucket list, you’re certainly not alone. Why not make it a reality in 2020? Wilderness Safaris is scheduled to unveil their newly redesigned DumaTau camp in August 2020, featuring an impressive range of upgrades and enhancements. Located within Botswana’s exclusive Linyanti Reserve, the new DumaTau and Little DumaTau camps will offer an unrivaled view of the African country’s timeless wonders. The region offers a fascinating contrast to the Okavango, and guests are likely to see lions, hippos, buffalos, leopards, and massive elephant herds, along with many other species. Plus, the new rooms will double in size, offer private plunge pools, and expansive decks to soak in every spectacular sunset.

