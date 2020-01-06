11. Surf Waikīkī Beach with a Famous Family

Oʻahu, Hawai’i

In search of an escapade-filled getaway that feels worlds away but doesn’t require a passport? If so, consider heading over to our nation’s youngest state. Hawai’i is a nature lover’s paradise offering enough adventures to keep you busy for a lifetime. Of course, no trip to Hawai’i would be complete without surfing its legendary swells. On the spellbinding island of Oʻahu, surfers of all ages can book a private lesson on the shores of Waikīkī, led by a member of the Moniz clan (one of Hawai’i’s most famous surf families). Lessons can be tailored to any skill level, so even first timers can enjoy riding the waves.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!