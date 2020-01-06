12. Journey to the End of the World

Patriot Hills, Antarctica

Everyone knows that Antarctica is not for the faint of heart. But it’s not completely inaccessible, as long as you have the guts (and funds) to make a trip possible. This new excursion to the southernmost continent is run by Epic Tomato, an expedition-led offshoot of luxury travel company Black Tomato. During the otherworldly polar getaway, guests will have the chance to develop a comprehensive understanding of the “White Desert,” which has yet to be fully mapped. Carve your own path as you explore the most extreme conditions on earth, climbing never-before-ascended peaks; snow-kiting over the untouched, frozen wilderness; and beholding the rarely witnessed Aurora Australis phenomena.

