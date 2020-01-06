13. Zone into Zona Maco

Mexico City, Mexico

For an art-themed adventure in 2020, travel south of the border to vibrant Mexico City this February. Join flocks of world-renowned artists, collectors, and curators to partake in the 14th annual Zona Maco. Billed as Latin America’s leading contemporary art fair, the city bursts to life from Feb. 5 to 9 with a dizzying kaleidoscope of gallery openings, performances, and parties. Known to locals as “la semana del arte,” the buzzworthy four-day fair is a treat for the senses. Although art lovers are sure to be spellbound by the diverse array of attractions and showings, navigating the celebration can get tricky. To ensure a strategic and comprehensive trip, tap one of Gyde & Seek’s local expert guides, like Fabiola, who can help curate an unforgettable, tailor-made experience.

