14. Cage Dive with Great White Sharks in South Africa

Western Cape, South Africa

If Discovery Channel’s Shark Week is basically a national holiday for you, then take the ultimate plunge in South Africa this year. Designed to accommodate both divers and non-divers, the Shark Dive is an experience you won’t want to miss. Guests will suit up and get their hearts racing as they sink below the water’s surface and come face to face with great white sharks in their natural environment. The cage-diving experience lasts about three hours and is led by the White Shark Project, a team with 15 years’ experience in shark research, conservation, and ecotourism. In addition to an adrenaline-fueled excursion, you’ll also learn more about the oft-misunderstood species. Plus, you can feel good knowing your money is helping fund additional research, which is crucial to supporting their ongoing conservation.

