15. Go Storm-Watching in Canada

Tofino, British Columbia

Sure, our neighbors to the north are best known for their friendly locals, zealous hockey fanatics, and the most delicious maple syrup on earth. But Canada is also home to glorious expanses of untouched wilderness and unique weather conditions that make it a top-notch destination for storm watching. For some of the best conditions in North America, plan a journey to the westernmost province of British Columbia. The Vancouver Island district attracts hordes of storm chasers each year hoping to witness Mother Nature at her most extreme. Tofino is a prime example, thanks to its exposed coast, void of any landmass between the coast and Japan. The unique combination of warm ocean breeze with the colder upper air masses makes for some of the best storm watching on the planet. For the quintessential Tofino experience, book a stay at the rustic yet elegant Wickaninnish Inn, a celebrated Relais & Châteaux property.

