16. Pop Into a One-of-a-Kind Bolivian Bubble Hotel

Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

Looking for a truly unique hotel stay? Then you may have noticed the uptick in the tourism industry’s latest trend: bubble hotels. These spherical accommodations make for obvious Instagram-worthy fodder, but also give guests a one-of-a-kind chance to connect with their surroundings. For a lavish vacation, journey to Bolivia’s famed Uyuni Salt Flats, home to the new, environmentally friendly Kachi Lodge. The collection of six geometric pods encircle the central lodge, offering unobstructed views of the striking, otherworldly landscapes. Adventures run the gamut from sunrise hikes through the wilderness, historical excursions to the ancient archaeological grounds of Alkaya, kayaking through rain season-induced lakes, and visits to local farms.

