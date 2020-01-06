17. Skydive Over South Australia

Adelaide, Australia

The New Year is finally your chance to overcome that fear of heights you’ve been denying for years—and the best way to face a fear is usually to attack it head on. So quit dilly-dallying and book a skydiving adventure for 2020. While you’re at it, you might as well do it in a land bursting at the seams with outdoor adventures. Enter Adelaide, Australia, host of the next installment of the Adventure Travel Trade Association’s annual World Summit. Known for their delectable culinary scene and unique destinations (like the appropriately named Kangaroo Island), Adelaide also offers some of the best skydiving outings in the world. Book a heart-racing freefall with SA Skydiving (South Australia’s longest-running skydiving operation) to get a bird’s eye view over Langhorne Creek or onto the golden sands of Basham Beach.

