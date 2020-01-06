18. Celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial
Portland, ME
Maine draws seafood connoisseurs from all over the globe in search of the best lobster on the Eastern Seaboard. But 2020 marks a momentous milestone for the Pinecone State as it gears up to celebrate its much-anticipated bicentennial. Throughout the year, the great state of Maine will host a series of parades, parties, and other special events all across New England’s largest and northernmost state. From March through October, the Portland Museum of Art will exhibit a special exhibit entitled “20 x 20: Marking 200 Years of Maine History.” Other noteworthy festivities include Augusta’s Statehood Weekend (taking place in mid-March) and the Tall Ships Festival (which will sail along the Atlantic Coast from June through July).
