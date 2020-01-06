19. Bask in the Ancient Glory of Petra

Petra, Jordan

Both one of the New Seven Wonders of the World and a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site, there’s no denying Petra’s mystifying allure. Originally built by the Nabataeans as a trading epicenter linking Damascus and Arabia, the ancient city traces its roots back more than 2,000 years. But the hub of industry and ingenius engineering was only rediscovered in 1812. Team up with an expert guide like Amelia Stewart of Original Travel to discover the site’s exquisite pink sandstone formations, carvings, and monumental tombs. The travel company offers a handful of custom-built tours that pack all of the highlights into one comprehensive trip. Needless to say, the inspiring destination is guaranteed to leave a mark on even the most well-seasoned world travelers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!