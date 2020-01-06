2. Ski the Dramatic Slopes of the Dolomites

The Dolomites, Italy

Dreaming of fresh powder and vistas that stretch as far as the eye can see? Then book a trip to the Dolomites mountain range in northeastern Italy. Part of the Southern Limestone Alps, the Dolomites extend from the Piave Valley in the east to the River Adige in the west, between the northern and southern borders of the Puster and Sugana vallies. For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, book a ski safari package with Dolomites Mountains, an Italian-based adventure company that works with the best local experts. Retrace the tracks of past Winter Olympians while traversing the snow-covered terrain to some of the finest ski resorts in the world.

