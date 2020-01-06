20. Eat Your Way Through Croatia, Montenegro, and Macedonia

The Balkans

Who doesn’t love a solid culinary adventure? Satisfy your tastebuds with a food tour through the Balkans, one of Europe’s most charming regions. Known for their rich culinary traditions, this trip by Intrepid Travel brings hungry globetrotters through Croatia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia. During the gastronomic getaway, expect to witness verdant national parks, cozy villages, and the most spiritual sites in the Balkans. Some of the itinerary highlights include indulging in a traditional Kosovan barbecue; sipping boza, a local fermented favorite; and mastering the art of the perfect pastry with the village women of Janche. After all, the best souvenirs are the ones you can eat.

