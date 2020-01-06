3. Cruise Along Australia’s Great Ocean Road

Victoria, Australia

There’s no denying the romanticism of taking a good old-fashioned road trip. And while the U.S. is home to plenty of legendary routes, switch things up in 2020 by exploring one of the best drives Down Under. The Great Ocean Road is a scenic 150-mile stretch that traces along the southern coast of Victoria between the cities of Torquay and Allansford. The Australian National Heritage-listed experience is an iconic drive that crosses windswept coasts, secluded beaches, craggy cliffs, timeworn fishing villages, and colorful wildlife. During the multi-day outing, keep your eyes peeled for top attractions, such as the 12 Apostles, the Victorian Volcanic Plain, and Port Campbell National Park.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!