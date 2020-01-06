4. Trek from Temple to Trail in Japan

Shikoku, Japan

All eyes are set on Japan in the New Year as the country prepares to host the 2020 Winter Olympics. But beyond the sprawling metropolis of Tokyo exist countless excursions suited for every type of intrepid traveler. The 11-day Japan Multisport experience by REI Adventures is a perfect example, delivering a non-stop itinerary curated specifically for adrenaline junkies. The journey begins on the world-renowned cycling paths of the Shimanami Kaido and brings participants across six islands to the final destination of Shikoku. Encompassed by the 88-temple Buddhist pilgrimage route, Shikoku is an under-the-radar gem where daredevils can spend their days whitewater rafting, trekking, mountain biking—all while delighting in Japan’s beautiful cultural traditions.

