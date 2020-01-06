5. Discover Florida’s Scenic Blueway Trail

Martin County, FL

For a less far-flung excursion, plan a trip down to the Sunshine State and explore the newly minted Scenic Blueway Trail. The epic paddling route covers nearly 40 miles, spanning across two of the region’s famed river systems: the Indian River Lagoon and the St. Lucie River. There are numerous public launch or stopover sites along the trail, making it easy to grab your kayak and kick-start your adventure. Along the way, be sure to stop and appreciate some of the region’s premier natural attractions—like the 51-acre Delaplane Preserve, Flagler Park in charming downtown Stuart, and Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno. The trail attracts all types of people looking for an active exploit, making it ideal for families and multigenerational groups.

