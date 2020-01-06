6. Appreciate the Azores by Bike

The Azores, Portugal

Cycling tours are on the rise around the world, and the trend is only projected to continue growing throughout 2020. If you’ve been before, you already know that cycling is one of the best ways to fully immerse yourself in an unfamiliar locale. And if you haven’t, then DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. has you covered. DuVine’s brand new Azores Bike Tour allows travelers to uncover the majesty of one of the world’s most buzzworthy destinations. Spend six days pedaling along Portugal’s idyllic São Miguel Island. Small but mighty, the island packs in plenty of awe-inspiring sites, ranging from dreamy coastal roads to volcanic overlooks and raging waterfalls. Other built-in experiences include sampling the provisions of Europe’s only organic tea plantation and joining a marine biologist-led Zodiac boat excursion to witness whales and dolphins in the wild.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!