7. Adventure Through California’s Ice Caves

Shasta Cascade Region, CA

Everyone knows that California is teeming with unique getaway ideas and active adventures fit for every season. But when it comes to winter escapes, there’s far more to do than just your run-of-the-mill ski and snowboard trips. One of the Golden State’s most underrated experiences takes place in the Shasta Cascade region of northeastern California. Here, visitors have the rare opportunity to explore the stunning Crystal Ice Caves, tucked away within the rugged Lava Beds National Monument. Embark on a guided tour of the area’s enchanting ice formations, or head to June Lake where ultimate thrill-seekers can go ice diving and explore life below the surface of California’s frozen lakes. Landlubbers can try their hand at ice fishing for trout at Caples Lake just outside of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

