8. Spend a Perfect Day at CocoCay

CocoCay, the Bahamas

Looking for a destination that’s equipped to keep everyone in the family entertained? Head to CocoCay. Used exclusively by Royal Caribbean Cruises, the tourism hot spot is part of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas, which comprises about 30 islands and more than 100 smaller cays. CocoCay is now an adventure haven for families of all ages following its recent $250 million revamp, reopening to Royal Caribbean cruisers in May 2019. Some of the new attractions include Thrill Waterpark (which boasts 13 water slides, including the tallest in North America); the Zip Line (which stretches 1,600 feet in length); and the Up, Up and Away hot air balloon experience that soars to heights of 450 feet. A slew of even newer features are also in the works and slated to open in early 2020, including the Coco Beach Club, Floating Cabanas, and South Beach.

