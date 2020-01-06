9. Stargaze at Møns Klint

Møn, Denmark

If the Caribbean isn’t really your speed, consider venturing to the Danish island of Møn, nicknamed the “Cold Caribbean.” The vastly underrated destination can be found approximately two hours south of Copenhagen, set along the Baltic Sea. The region’s top attraction is the 70 million-year-old chalk cliffs of Møns Klint. Møns Klint is not only a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, but it also owns the title of being Scandinavia’s first Dark Sky Park, meaning it’s officially one of the region’s top spots for stargazing. Void of light pollution, visitors can stay at Camp Møns Klint and sleep beneath a blanket of twinkling stars and galaxies overhead.

