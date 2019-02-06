Travel

2019 Travel Awards: The 33 Best Trips, Guides, and Hotels in the World

The ultimate night sky. The gnarliest wildlife encounter. The most luxurious surf lodge. The wildest restaurant. From some of the best culinary adventures to the world’s best places to stay, we present the 2019 Men’s Journal Travel Awards.

