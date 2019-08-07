There are plenty of traditions tied to wedding culture here in America, but for gentlemen across the nation, none are as coveted as the bachelor party. The practice actually traces back as early as the 5th century B.C., when ancient Spartans would hold a dinner before a man’s upcoming nuptials to toast his honor.

Today, it’s evolved into an oft-raucous celebration full of booze and general debauchery, but the time-honored tradition of the bachelor party still serves the same purpose: to officially mark the end of a man’s single years before he beelines into marital bliss.

This rite of passage also provides the perfect excuse for one last getaway with the guys to commemorate the groom-to-be before he says “I do.” These days, bachelor parties come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from laid-back tropical escapes to over-the-top exploits that creep into the wee hours of the morning. Luckily, there’s no shortage of destinations that can cater to any groom’s personal preferences. Here, we’ve gathered 25 of our favorite bachelor party destinations (including the obvious hot spots and under-the-radar picks) for a truly unforgettable celebration.