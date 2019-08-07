1. Bend, OR Get More Info

Why go: For outdoor enthusiasts, Bend offers beautiful vistas paired with adrenaline-fueled adventures all year long. Nestled along the Deschutes River and the Cascade Mountains, visitors can spend their days whitewater rafting, horseback riding, and exploring more than 900 acres of trails and hiking zones. For a winter escape, be sure to hit the slopes of aptly named Mt. Bachelor and visit the soon-to-debut Woodward Mountain Park.

Where to stay: Brasada Ranch is a rustic retreat that serves as the perfect basecamp for bachelors looking to experience the very best of Bend. Play a round of golf at Brasada Canyons, chill out in the new Cascade Adult Pool, or rent mountain bikes and pedal along the property’s stunning scenery.