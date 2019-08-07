10. Winston-Salem, NC Get More Info

Why go: Constantly reinventing itself, Winston-Salem is known as North Carolina’s leading art and innovation hub. It also has a multifaceted, youthful vibe thanks to neighboring universities. The completely reinvented district known as Wake Forest Innovation Quarter was once made up of abandoned tobacco warehouses and now features urban parks, locally owned eateries, and a center for entrepreneurial development. The Downtown Arts District is teeming with dozens of galleries and boutiques, the newly redeveloped Industry Hill boasts a variety of music venues, and Historic West End is known for its Victorian-era architecture and charismatic antique shops.

Where to stay: The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel is a handsome property lauded for its Art Deco design, which served as the architectural prototype for the Empire State Building. The fully decked-out rec room will make any adult feel like a kid again, complete with billiards, ping pong, card tables, bowling, basketball, and more.