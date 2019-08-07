11. Park City, UT Get More Info

Why go: With world-class skiing, lots of whiskey, and countless cultural festivals and events, it’s impossible to be bored in Park City. Although it’s best known for being a winter wonderland, there’s actually tons to explore during any season. Go blue ribbon fly-fishing on the Provo, Green, or Weber rivers; hike through the region’s 400 miles of extensive trails; or get a bird’s eye view during an unforgettable hot air balloon excursion. After a day of action-packed adventure, guys can reward themselves with a whiskey-tasting experience at High West Distillery, one of the best in the U.S.

Where to stay: Experience the best of Park City with a visit to Montage Deer Valley. The luxurious resort provides unrivaled ski-in, ski-out access to one of the country’s premier ski resorts, as well as a collection of epic adventures known as Montage Expeditions. Tap the Montage Deer Valley Compass Sports team to coordinate intrepid bachelor party activities like mountain biking, archery lessons, or trekking.