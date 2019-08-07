12. Pebble Beach, CA Get More Info

Why go: Tucked away on the shores of California’s Monterey Peninsula is Pebble Beach, one of the premier golfing destinations in the nation (thanks to four world-renowned courses). Throw in five-star accommodations and an award-winning culinary scene, and it’s easy to see why this decadent coastal escape is primed for the ultimate bachelor party. During the day, play a round (or two) on Pebble Beach Golf Links (the number one public course in America), then head to The Bench for new American cuisine, stiff cocktails, and unparalleled waterfront overlooks.

Where to stay: Pebble Beach’s most in-demand accommodation option can be found at Fairway One at the Lodge. The two newly debuted four-bedroom cottages feature an immense living room with stacked-stone fireplaces, an open-concept kitchen, and outdoor terrace where the guys can enjoy a round of cigars.