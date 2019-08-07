13. Chicago, IL Get More Info

Why go: The Windy City offers a little bit of everything, which is exactly why men have flocked there for years to celebrate the bachelor party of their dreams. Serious foodies will be in heaven as they eat their way through the West Loop (don’t miss Bellemore, one of the city’s best restaurants helmed by chef Jimmy Papadopoulos). Drinking culture is also alive and well, with top spots including Lost Lake, The Aviary, and Sportsman’s Club. Or enjoy one of the city’s other countless delights, such as touring Wrigley Field, joining a Chicago architecture river cruise, or hanging out on the beaches of Lake Michigan.

Where to stay: The Acme Hotel is a solid choice situated in the River North neighborhood. Just blocks from the Magnificent Mile, it marries thoughtful design with high-tech touches and houses one of the city’s coolest bars, The Berkshire Room.