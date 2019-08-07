14. Oxon Hill, MD Get More Info

Why go: Sitting in the shadow of the nation’s capital, Oxon Hill is located on the historic Potomac River just minutes away from Washington, D.C. The easygoing community has become a cultural hot spot thanks to National Harbor, a vibrant waterfront district that’s a favorite for grooms about to take the plunge. Exceptional restaurants like Voltaggio Brothers Steak House and Fish by José Andrés serve up standout meals, while partygoers can keep the VIP festivities going all night long with bottle service at FELT Bar & Lounge.

Where to stay: MGM National Harbor is the region’s entertainment epicenter and the best choice for bachelors looking for a non-stop party atmosphere. With a slew of room styles and sizes, there’s no need to look anywhere else.