15. Cooperstown, NY

Why go: For an all-American celebration, venture north of Manhattan to Cooperstown, NY (located at the southern tip of Otsego Lake). Baseball fanatics can geek out while wandering the collections of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, opt for a fresh air fix by appreciating the sparkling lakes and staggering mountains. Then, be sure to hit up Cooperstown Distillery for a tour and tasting; grab a flight at Brewery Ommegang; or pick up some hand-rolled cigars at Cooperstown Cigar Company.

Where to stay: Continue the Americana motif by booking a room at the humble Lake ‘N Pines Motel. Cozy and unpretentious, it offers the perfect home-away-from-home, complete with an on-site arcade, multiple pools, and even dock spaces for the boating bachelor.