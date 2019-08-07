16. Nashville, TN Get More Info

Why go: Nashville is another beloved bachelor-party city for reasons almost too numerous to name. Of course, Music City caters first and foremost to serious music lovers, with legendary country-themed venues like the Grand Ole Opry; countless honky-tonks lining Broadway and beyond; and themed museums like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Johnny Cash Museum. But between bar crawls, celebrity chef-led restaurants, and a handful of “adult-only” entertainment institutions, Nashville feels as if it were created specifically to host the ultimate bachelor-party weekend. Just be sure to sort out all of your reservations well in advance (since you’ll be sharing the city with hundreds of other visiting bachelors any given weekend).

Where to stay: Kick things up a notch at the brand new Vandyke Bed and Beverage, which opened this April in the East Nashville neighborhood. The property is outfitted with eight suites inspired by alcoholic spirits, like tequila, rum, and vodka.