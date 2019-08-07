17. Portland, OR Get More Info

Why go: Sitting on the fence between a sophisticated city-slicked celebration or outdoor adventure? Consider popping over to Portland, OR. Portland (nicknamed “The City of Roses”) is the state’s largest and most populous city, so it’s bursting at the seams with unique ways to honor the man of the hour. Progressive recreational cannabis laws, breathtaking natural wonders, and friendly locals all make the hipster haven worth a visit.

Where to stay: The Hotel Zags Portland is textbook Portland: effortlessly cool and a bit weird (in a good way). Ideally located in the city’s Fountain District, the property offers an oasis in the city center. Guests can check out the Gear Shed to play with gadgets like hoverboards and digital cameras, or hang out in the game room dubbed The Colosseum. After an evening on the town, unwind with a nightcap sitting around the courtyard fire pit.