18. Miami, FL

Why go: If amazing beaches and some of the steamiest nightlife venues in the country are more your speed, then Miami is a no-brainer. The red-hot metropolis offers a true slice of paradise, complete with never-ending coastlines (we’re looking at you, South Beach), swanky cocktail bars (such as the Broken Shaker), and noteworthy nightclubs (like WALL Lounge). But don’t overlook its dynamic arts scene. Discover colorful outdoor exhibits in Wynwood and captivating museums like the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

Where to stay: W South Beach has become a classic outpost for guys getting ready to tie the knot. Home to 408 W-branded residences, the most sought-after spaces are the newly redesigned E-WOW Penthouse and E-Wow Ocean Escape suites.