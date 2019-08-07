19. Grand Rapids, MI Get More Info

Why go: In a lot of ways, Grand Rapids is one of the best embodiments of the “Pure Michigan” lifestyle. The trend-setting city is revered by beer aficionados from all across the globe thanks to its staggering assortment of more than 40 breweries. With its wide-open green spaces and proximity to the Grand River and Lake Michigan, it also offers an abundance of thrilling adventures. Toss in some of that famous Midwestern hospitality, and you’ve got a multidimensional destination fit for any groom-to-be.

Where to stay: The JW Marriott Grand Rapids has been a city staple since its opening in 2007. With 337 well-appointed rooms and a privileged location on the Grand River, few hotels can compete with the immaculate property. Plus many of the best brew houses are within walking distance, so no need to Uber.