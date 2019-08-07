2. Bowling Green, KY Get More Info

Why go: Got a need for speed? Head to Bowling Green, home of the National Corvette Museum. Here, visitors can check out a collection of more than 80 variations of the classic American sports car and even get behind the wheel of a C7 Stingray Corvette to cruise down the three-mile-long race track. After, head to Mammoth Cave National Park to explore the longest cave system in the world. The city also boasts an awesome array of bars and restaurants (like Hickory & Oak and Boyce General Store) serving down-home Southern cuisine.

Where to stay: Kentucky Grand Hotel & Spa in downtown Bowling Green is packed with perks, like the Derby Piano Bar and in-room massages to relieve any pre-wedding stress. They also offer affordable penthouse suites spacious enough to fit all of the groomsmen.