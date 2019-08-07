20. Bristol, VA Get More Info

Why go: If Nashville’s swarms of tourists seems like too much to handle, look into this under-the-radar, musically inclined city. The historic destination is regarded as the birthplace of country music and features tons of things to do for the music-loving bachelor. The annual Rhythm & Roots Reunion each September brings together top acts and is one of the most highly anticipated cultural events of the year. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is another popular attraction that explores the city’s role in the genre’s ongoing evolution.

Where to stay: Snag a room at The Bristol Hotel, a recently opened boutique hotel set against the Appalachian Mountains. With just 65 rooms, the award-winning newcomer touts Bristol’s first and only rooftop bar. It’s got street-front dining with regional fare and an ever-changing calendar of buzzworthy events to boot.