21. Charleston, SC Get More Info

Why go: Charleston is undeniably one of the most picturesque cities in North America, if not the world. Here, horse-drawn carriages trot along cobblestone streets, restaurants rank amongst the nation’s best, and true Southern hospitality can be found in just about every crevice. Any given weekend, loads of bachelor and bachelorette parties can be found in the Holy City (nicknamed for its abundance of churches and cemeteries), but don’t let that stop you. There’s a reason why this cultural gem continues luring countless people about to say goodbye to singledom forever.

Where to stay: Since it first opened its doors in 2015, The Spectator Hotel has racked an impressive collection of awards and accolades. The 41-room boutique hotel exudes a Great Gatsby-inspired aesthetic reminiscent of the Roaring ’20s. The dedicated team of personal butlers is a standout amenity, and cocktails served in The Bar are second to none.