22. Telluride, CO

Why go: Telluride has built an esteemed reputation for its enviable array of activities, ranging from relaxing (such as dipping in the local hot springs) to extreme (like heli-skiing down snow-covered mountains). Think of it as Aspen’s low-key, cooler little brother. Visiting the upscale ski destination is a must in the winter, but it’s also starting to gain steam in the warmer months thanks to exploits like rock-climbing a Via Ferrata, biking the 570-acre Telluride Valley Floor, and kayaking along the San Miguel River.

Where to stay: Known as the crown jewel of Telluride, Madeline Hotel and Residences is the unparalleled choice for bachelor parties in search of a once-in-a-lifetime trip. The quintessential adventure retreat is part of the lavish Auberge Resorts Collection and features suites that measure up to 1,655 square feet. Their expert team can also arrange any heart-racing experience, from rafting through Colorado’s famed rapids to dogsledding through the snowy backcountry.