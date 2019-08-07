23. New Orleans, LA Get More Info

Why go: The better question is, “Why wouldn’t you go?” New Orleans is one of the most soulful cities in the U.S. While the idea of a bachelor party in the Big East might strictly conjure images of drunken debauchery on Bourbon Street, the city is also known for its electrifying jazz scene, haunted history, world-renowned restaurants, bayou rendezvous, and treasure troves of antique finds just waiting to be discovered. NOLA offers a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure, which only adds to its timeless appeal.

Where to stay: Even if you think you know New Orleans, a stay at Domio Baronne St. will completely redefine your experience. With spacious units five times larger than the average American hotel room (and priced 25% less than similarly sized hotels), it’s easy to see why it was rated the city’s number one property. Housed in the historic Warehouse District, the retreat is strollable to the lively French Quarter and features a state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour concierge, and rooftop pool.