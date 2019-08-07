24. Atlantic City, NJ Get More Info

Why go: The East Coast’s answer to the non-stop revelry of Las Vegas, Atlantic City has been a top party destination and go-to choice for bachelor parties for generations. The famed resort city is the largest on the Shore, easily recognizable for its string of casinos, glitzy hotels and nightclubs, and iconic boardwalk that stretches along the Atlantic Ocean. In addition to endless gambling pursuits, AC offers an ever-rotating lineup of musical performances, comedy acts, and magic shows (plus plenty of strip clubs, if that’s your thing).

Where to stay: The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is one of the city’s most legendary properties, rolling a little bit of everything into one hedonistic venue. Dine at celebrity chef outposts like Bobby Flay Steak and Wolfgang Puck American Grille; catch The BURLESQUE Show’s jaw-dropping performances; or take advantage of the resort’s complimentary shuttle, which can cart you to Brigantine Beach so you can soak up some sun.