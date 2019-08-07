25. Las Vegas, NV Get More Info

Why go: Obviously, this roundup would be incomplete without highlighting Las Vegas, aka the granddaddy of bachelor-party destinations. One of the world’s leading entertainment capitals, it’s the ultimate adult playground. After all, there’s a reason it’s known as Sin City. Ranging from mild to wild (but definitely skewing toward wild), Las Vegas is a wonderland of over-the-top indulgences consisting of opulent hotels, high-rolling casinos, rowdy pool parties, boisterous nightclubs, and maybe a touch of regret. But be warned: not everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas (despite the catchphrase), so proceed with caution…

Where to stay: If you want to avoid living out your own version of The Hangover, stay at the Wynn Las Vegas. One of the most revered properties on The Strip, it has become the go-to choice for bachelors hoping for a more refined celebration. The upscale hotel is home to some of the city’s finest dining experiences (like SW Steakhouse) and will also debut its 18-hole championship golf course this fall.