3. Emerald Coast, FL

Why go: While the Sunshine State is teeming with endless stretches of pristine oceanfront shores, none are as captivating as Florida’s Emerald Coast. Located in the Florida Panhandle, the relaxing region comprises Destin, Fort Walton Beach, and Okaloosa Island. Overflowing with aquatic adventures, guys can spend their days fishing in the Gulf of Mexico; kayaking in the Choctawhatchee Bay; or scuba diving along artificial reefs, shipwrecks, and a limestone shelf that stretches 90 feet deep.

Where to stay: To be smack-dab in the middle of all the action, book a stay at Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village. The sprawling waterfront resort offers four different vacation rental categories and is located in the heart of HarborWalk Village, hosting an impressive lineup of shops, restaurants, and bars that make for a perfect night out on the town.