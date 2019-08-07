4. Bluffton, SC Get More Info

Why go: For the quintessential southern gentleman, consider planning a trip to Bluffton, SC. Dripping with charisma, this Lowcountry locale sits along the May River—just minutes from Hilton Head Island. Known for its postcard-worthy scenery, expect to find plenty of antebellum estates, towering oaks draped with moss, and lots of greenery. Yachting and fishing are popular pastimes, and golfers will want to spend some time on the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

Where to stay: For a restorative retreat, don’t miss Montage Palmetto Bluff. Steeped in southern charm, the idyllic property is set on 20,000 acres of historic lands. Guys can test their aim at the Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club or saddle up for an equestrian experience on the 174-acre farm at Longfield Stables.