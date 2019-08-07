5. Austin, TX Get More Info

Why go: Holidaymakers have long flocked to Austin, the capital city of Texas known for its live music, creative community, and epic nightlife. Austin manages to strike the ideal balance between big-ticket attractions and authentic small-town charm. Entertainment districts like Sixth Street (known as Dirty Sixth to locals) and Rainey Street are jam-packed with things to do, ranging from killer barbecue joints to world-class watering holes. Don’t miss staples like Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden, Deep Eddy Cabaret, and The White Horse.

Where to stay: Austin has become a mecca for cool and quirky hotels, but one of its best is the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt, situated in the heart of the Rainey Street Historic District. The neighborhood is lined with houses that have been transformed into restaurants and bars, so every stop feels like a house party. Check out the hotel’s award-winning rooftop pool or catch a live performance at Geraldine’s.