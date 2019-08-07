6. Laurel Highlands, PAGet More Info
Why go: Most people think of cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh when planning a Pennsylvania vacation, but there are plenty of other noteworthy regions the state has to offer. The Laurel Highlands in Southwestern Pennsylvania is a prime example. Surrounded by the majestic Allegheny Mountains, it provides a dream destination for a laid-back, nature-infused escape. Visitors can soak in the great outdoors by ziplining, hiking, rock climbing, wildlife watching, skiing, and more.
Where to stay: The expansive Nemacolin Woodlands Resort reigns as the area's premier property, replete with two Pete Dye–designated PGA golf courses; an Adventure Center; antique car museum; casino; and a Wildlife Academy home to mountain lions, buffalo, and tigers. While Nemacolin has five distinct lodging options, the resort's new Case Brown Cottage (which sleeps eight) is perfect for bachelor parties.