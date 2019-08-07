7. Honolulu, HI Get More Info

Why go: Want to feel like you’re worlds away without worrying about your passport? Book a flight to Waikiki, the vibrant beachfront getaway tucked away on Honolulu. Here, bachelor party attendees can take longboard lessons in one of the planet’s most famed surf spots; sip handcrafted concoctions in trendy cocktail lounges; and partake in a hula show right on Kuhio Beach. The sun-drenched spot ticks all the boxes and is sure to deliver a trip to remember.

Where to stay: For an exclusive experience, live the high life at ESPACIO THE JEWEL OF WAIKIKI. The brand new, ultra-luxe hotel opens this September and has just nine suites. Each of the residential-style digs covers an entire floor with up to three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, balcony Jacuzzis, dry sauna, and a 24/7 butler service ready to accommodate virtually any request.