8. Reno and Lake Tahoe, NV

Why go: Those looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to Las Vegas can set their sites on Reno Tahoe. Bring the boys to this bustling city situated in the middle of breathtaking desert landscapes. There’s something for everyone in Reno Tahoe including active escapades like ascending the world’s tallest outdoor rock climbing wall at Basecamp; downing pints at the region’s 20 craft breweries; or indulging in phenomenal nightlife excursions including casinos, clubs, and concert venues.

Where to stay: Channel your inner high roller by booking a stay at Eldorado Resort Casino. Try to snag their 750-square-foot Player’s Spa Suite, then enjoy all of the hotel’s amenities including the Silver Legacy Poker Room; The Brew Brothers (named the best brewpub in America); and incredible live entertainment (with upcoming acts including Jerry Seinfeld, America, and Tony Danza).