9. Brooklyn, NY Get More Info

Where to go: Brooklyn might not seem like a big whoop for anyone living in the Big Apple, but it’s actually one seriously stacked bachelor-party destination. Brooklyn’s whimsical neighborhoods offer a microcosm of the greater New York City metropolitan area, chock-full of one-of-a-kind attractions to explore. Catch a live show (and probable hangover) in ever-trendy Williamsburg, sing karaoke in some seedy Bushwick dive bar, or eat your way through locally owned joints in Greenpoint. Sports fanatics can score tickets to a game at The Barclays Center. Art aficionados can appreciate 1.5 million masterpieces at the Brooklyn Museum. And entertainment junkies can make a nostalgic journey to Coney Island.

Where to stay: For a happening hotel in the heart of Brooklyn’s most sought-after neighborhood, reserve a room at The Hoxton, Williamsburg. Sitting cozy on Wythe Avenue, the 175-room hotel lives in the former Rosenwach factory. Chic, industrial design touches are woven throughout and their inventive food and beverage options are top-notch. Plus their surprisingly friendly rates won’t break the bank.