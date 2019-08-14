Scroll through Instagram for 30 seconds and it’s pretty clear the world is full of epic destinations you have to see to believe. Unfortunately, most of us will only see a small percentage of them. We can’t all be explorers. So how do you decide what experiences are worth shelling out for and which you can live with admiring from afar?

No one knows better than real-life adventurers. We tapped the people lucky enough to make a living out of exploring. With hundreds of countries visited between them, these 27 explorers, photographers, and adventure gurus weighed in on the most memorable trips they’ve ever taken. If you’re looking for some off-the-beaten-path trips, we suggest starting with this list.

They’ll help you live out your wildest adventure dreams.